The ultimate entertainer

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Nestled in a serene, quiet street, this charming and spacious home offers an ideal retreat for families seeking comfort and relaxation.
Joel Gaunt from Highland said as you step through the welcoming entryway, you'll immediately notice the generous living spaces that cater to every aspect of family life.
"The multiple living areas provide versatility, whether you want to gather for movie nights in the cosy family room or host formal dinners in the elegant dining room," he said.
The well-appointed kitchen is at the heart of the home and features modern Smeg appliances, ample counter space with Caesarstone benchtops and a convenient breakfast bar.
There are four generously proportioned bedrooms, the oversized main retreat with a walk-in robe and en suite with a spa bath.
Step into the landscaped north-west backyard and a private oasis unfolds, complete with an in-ground, saltwater pool and plenty of space for outdoor dining, sunbathing and entertainment.
"The entertainers' balcony captures tranquil views of Cronulla and water glimpses of Dolans Bay," Joel said.
The home offers peaceful living while still conveniently close to local schools, parks, cafes and transport.
"Located just a short walk to Wally's Wharf and boat ramp with access onto Dolans Bay, it promises a bayside lifestyle that can only be dreamt of," Joel said.
