Style and convenience

Prestige Property
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 4
Imagine a life where you can wake up to the aroma of freshly brewed coffee, where tree-lined streets beckon you to stroll to the heart of Caringbah, and where spontaneous bike rides to the local reserve are an everyday delight.
This dream lifestyle can become your reality living at this address.
The home's prime location means you can effortlessly wander to Caringbah's CBD and train station, granting you quick and easy access to both the vibrant city and the laid-back beach lifestyle of Cronulla.
Start your day with an expertly crafted barista coffee at Mr. Paisleys just a few doors down. It's a simple luxury that sets the tone for the property's convenience and charm.
Step inside this single-level haven, that has been recently renovated to embrace its sunny aspect and designed for effortless entertaining.
The open-plan layout places the newly crafted Calcutta stone kitchen at its heart, creating a captivating focal point.
Four bedrooms with built-in robes offer ample space, while a separate pool house provides versatility for a separate living area.
Head outside to an oversized east-facing covered outdoor area with views of the in-ground pool, a level yard and a charming pergola.
This renovated oasis embodies the best of Caringbah living.
