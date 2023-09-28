When Menai's Damien walked across oyster shells at the beach, he had no idea he was bleeding until he looked down and saw his legs. What seemed like a simple cut, turned into a shock diagnosis.
He realised that the facial twitching, loss of sensation in his feet and fatigue he was also experiencing, was hiding something more sinister - and his symptoms became worse when we was hot, stressed or run-down.
Damien was told at age 26, in 2009, that had had multiple sclerosis (MS), the most common acquired chronic neurological disease affecting young adults, often diagnosed between the ages of 20 to 40.
It is a condition where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks and damages the fatty material - called myelin - around the nerves. There are more than 33,300 Australians living with MS. There is no cure.
Now at age 41, Damien is a father, and is taking on the MS Gong Ride with his nine-year-old son Sam. As ambassadors for the 2023 charity event, they are raising funds to ensure people with MS get the vital support they need.
Damien first participated in the MS Gong Ride the year after his diagnosis and has done so each year.
"It has improved my life a hundred-fold. It has shown me what I am capable of, it has made me grateful for the hand I have been dealt, and it has shown me the overwhelming support that I have from those around me," he said.
Sam has wanted to do the ride since he was two years old, the dad said, and he's doing extra jobs at home to earn money to donate to himself.
"Riding my bike with my dad is one of my favourite things to do," Sam said. "My dad and my uncle have MS and they are still healthy even though they have it. I know that some people's dads can't ride bikes or even walk and I want to help them."
The pair and their team 'Young Guns' have raised more than $100,000 for MS in the past 19 years.
