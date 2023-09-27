St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

New Georges River mayor Sam Elmir claims lack of procedural fairness as he appeals expulsion from Liberal Party

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 27 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 4:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Sam Elmir. Picture supplied
Mayor Sam Elmir. Picture supplied

The new mayor of Georges River, Cr Sam Elmir, was expelled from the Liberal Party late last year for alleged involvement in branch stacking.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.