The new mayor of Georges River, Cr Sam Elmir, was expelled from the Liberal Party late last year for alleged involvement in branch stacking.
It is understood Cr Elmir is appealing the decision, claiming a lack of procedural fairness.
Cr Elmir said on Wednesday party rules prevented him from commenting.
A long-time member of the Liberal Party, Cr Elmir now sits on the council as an independent.
Cr Elmir decisively won the mayoral position, ousting Labor councillor Nick Katris.
His support came from the Georges River Residents and Ratepayers Party, Liberals and independents.
Cr Elmir said on Wednesday his aim as mayor was would be to get the council to work "cohesively".
"We are here to listen to everyone's views and opinions, to have robust but respectful debate and do what our community expects of us, rather than to descend into petty politics," he said.
Senior Labor figures are believed to be angry former mayor Nick Katris allowed the loss of the mayoral position.
It is understood a deal within the Labor Party two years ago for Cr Kathryn Landsberry to move into the mayoral role in September 2023 was broken.
The Georges River Residents and Ratepayers team, who have five seats, supported Cr Elmir, with one of their group, Cr Elise Borg, elected deputy mayor.
