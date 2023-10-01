There were plenty of winners at the NSW All Schools Athletics Championships last week at Olympic Park but two Sutherland Shire 16-year-olds Ivy Boothroyd and Izzi Louison-Roe recorded the best ever performances in its history.
With a long jump PB of 5.89m, Louison-Roe reached a best of 6.13m - the longest jump for 40 years behind three-time Olympian Nicole Boegman-Stewart.
Louison-Roe who won bronze in the high jump at the Youth Comm Games this year said she was very happy after her jump.
" I've been wanting that six for so long," she said
" But I haven't done much training on long jump."
She said that event is ranked behind her high and triple jump training.
She won the 100m hurdles title in 14.24 then claiming her fourth title and her first record, winning the 16-year triple jump with a 12.81m, 2cm short of her PB but beating the meet record by 37cm - better than any jump in the events 87 yr history.
Defending 800m champion Ivy Boothroyd also won her fourth consecutive title taking her pet race in 2:05.12.
Rather than doing the 400/800m double, for her comeback race since injury last summer, Boothroyd concentrated on just the 800 and gave it a shake.
After passing the bell in second (62.28) down the back straight Boothroyd accelerated away, coming home in a brilliant 2:05.12, just shy of her PB.
It was the best time in the events history by nearly two seconds and It was her fourth 800m win at the championships-in record time.
"It is not a PB; so close, but a good time for my first race back," she said
After her good runs in 2022, including the NSW under-16 record of 2:04.90, she missed selection for the Youth Games, due to injury.
Boothroyd said her training had been restricted to rehabilitation work.
"It was hard seeing everyone competing and at times it was unmotivating, all I was doing was swimming and cycling, I couldn't bear weight, but I'm glad I stuck with it."
Not to be outdone Sutherland Athletics 16 yr old Taurus Traino had a terrific battle over the short sprints at the championships- John McDonald took the 100m 10.81 to 10.83, but Traino responded in the 200m taking the title 21.60 to 21.68.
In the 16-year boys 3000m, the pace was solid and the kick started at the bell when Inaburra Schools' Jesiah Low and Julian Wylie clocked sub-62 final laps, with Low taking the win in 8:57.40.
