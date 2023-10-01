St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Breaking records

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated October 2 2023 - 8:23am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St George Athletics clubs Louison-Roe reached a best long jump distance of 6.13m - the longest jump for 40 years .Pictures David Tarbotton
St George Athletics clubs Louison-Roe reached a best long jump distance of 6.13m - the longest jump for 40 years .Pictures David Tarbotton

There were plenty of winners at the NSW All Schools Athletics Championships last week at Olympic Park but two Sutherland Shire 16-year-olds Ivy Boothroyd and Izzi Louison-Roe recorded the best ever performances in its history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.