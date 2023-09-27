St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Wolli Creek arrests into elaborate card skimming scheme

September 28 2023 - 9:44am
Police have seized card skimming devices from Wolli Creek. File picture
Two men from Wolli Creek have been charged following an investigation by financial crime squad detectives into an elaborate card skimming scheme worth $3.75 million.

