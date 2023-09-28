St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Large bushland site at Jannali purchased for just $41,000

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 28 2023 - 6:40pm, first published 4:47pm
The land in Sutherland Road, Jannali. Picture supplied
A nature adventure park with zip lines through the trees is one possible use for a large bushland site at Jannali, which has been purchased for an amazingly low price of $41,000.

Local News

