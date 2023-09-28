A nature adventure park with zip lines through the trees is one possible use for a large bushland site at Jannali, which has been purchased for an amazingly low price of $41,000.
The 10,270 square metre bushland property is in Sutherland Road, behind the St George and Sutherland Community College.
The newly purchased land, as well as the college land, were originally the site of Jannali Girls High School, which amalgamated with Jannali Boys High School in 1992.
Landcom purchased the rear property from the Education Department in 1994, but it was never developed for housing.
It is zoned C2 Environmental Conservation, with very restricted uses.
Buyer's agent Tas Costi, of Costi Cohen, secured the property at auction for property developer Revelop.
Revelop managing director Charbel Hazzouri said they didn't know much about the property when they purchased it.
"The buyer's agent called from the auction and said it was a good opportunity," Mr Hazzouri said.
"We thought, 'How can you go wrong at that price?' "
Mr Hazzouri said, in the long term, they believed the property would improve in value and there was always the possibility of rezoning being approved.
"In the short term, we are exploring the options," he said
"The zoning doesn't allow you to do much with the land, but we are exploring what is permissible to get a productive outcome.
"We are looking at something that is nature-driven, it could be anything really."
Mr Hazzouri said a nature park, such as those operated by Treetops Adventure, where zip lines and other activation are used, was one possibility.
"Another example could be getting environmental organisations involved with the land," he said.
"The price we paid for it would allow us to work with not-for-profit and other organisations, who could benefit from use of the land."
Mr Hazzouri said, although the property was said to be landlocked, "in Australia, everyone has the right to have access to their property, so it would be a process, going through the council or the courts, to find a suitable method."
