On the back of last year's u/20s team success, the St George FC Women's First Grade team were crowned NSW Football League 1 Champions with an emphatic 4 - 0 victory over Hills United at Valentine Sports Park last weekend.
Celebrating their first Women's 1 premiership since 2002 It was a great weekend for the whole club with the U/14 and U/16 Girls also claiming Premierships.
Its been a breakout year for St George FC , not only did their Men's team secure a promotion to the NPL, and the U20 Men's claim the prestigious title of NPL League One Champions but two of their individual brightest stars shone bright .
Sebastian Cerecedo was awarded the U20's Football NSW Leagues Player of the Year and Connor Quilligan was honored as the League One Player of the Year.
A club spokesperson said its been an exhilarating year for the mighty St George FC.
" Promotion to championships, our teams have truly displayed an unyielding spirit and determination.
"Here's to our outstanding athletes who wore the red and white with pride and passion. You've made us all immensely proud and we're excited to see where the next season takes us.
"Let's keep the flame alive and the dragon roaring"
The Saints Women struck a double blow right after half-time in their Grand Final to take control of the contest.
Maddison Farmer scored in the 46th minute then Jaslyn Moore in the 51st before substitute Jordan Baker iced the win with her goal in the 70th minute. Mary Moyo then adding a fourth late.
Both teams had walked onto Valentine Sports Park looking to finish their season on a high with victory but neither team could find the opener and the game went into half-time at 0-0, four goals in the second half saw the red and white celebrate.
St George FC coach Mark Greenfield said they weren't very good in the first half.
" We made some changes at the break and it changed the game.
"The way we play, we knew we were going to be in the game. We've done that all year and it went to script.
"Technical Director Carlo Tini, he has been here for years when we were in dire straits- he was bawling at the final whistle which shows you what it means to us."
