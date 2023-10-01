St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George FC's women rule

John Veage
By John Veage
October 2 2023 - 9:00am
St George FC celebrated their first Women's 1 premiership since 2002 -It was a great weekend with the U/14 and U/16 Girls also claiming Premierships. Picture FNSW
On the back of last year's u/20s team success, the St George FC Women's First Grade team were crowned NSW Football League 1 Champions with an emphatic 4 - 0 victory over Hills United at Valentine Sports Park last weekend.

