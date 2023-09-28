Shire matters with Mark Speakman: The 2023 NSW Budget

Last week the Minns Labor Government delivered a Budget built on broken promises, dodgy numbers, no vision and lost opportunities.
As families and households struggle under a cost of living crisis, the Budget's broken promises see cost of living support including Active Kids, Creative Kids and First Lap slashed. The Budget also cuts essential services including health, education, police and fire and rescue. Residents across NSW will feel the brunt of these cuts.
Before the election, Chris Minns said that their union deals wouldn't cost a cent, but would be fully funded by productivity offsets. Now we know that by 2027 the state's wages and superannuation bill will exceed $55 billion each year, or over 46% of the State's total expense base. Instead of putting wage increases on a sustainable basis through productivity improvements, the Government has lost control of the biggest item of expenditure (wages) and the credit ratings agencies have begun sounding the alarm.
The Government has a $14 billion windfall in tax revenue which it should have invested in cost of living support or our state's housing crisis.
The Government's new housing package does little if anything to encourage private investment in the housing market.
A Liberal government would have instead looked to re-invest the windfall revenue from stamp duty into initiatives that increase supply, improve affordability and help the next generation of young Australians realise the dream of home ownership.
These initiatives include re-introducing the former Government's successful First Home Buyer Choice Scheme, while maintaining increased thresholds for stamp duty earlier this year.
We would have established a Community Benefit Fund of $2 billion or more to incentivise and reward local communities which achieve their housing targets with money for local infrastructure.
And we would have looked to encourage empty nesters to downsize and free-up appropriate housing supply for younger families by introducing a stamp duty exemption, with appropriate thresholds, for older buyers.
Labor's Budget fails NSW and our State deserves better. The Liberals will continue to stand up for families, households, seniors and small businesses. Our first priority will always be the people of NSW, not Labor's union mates.
That's what a Government I lead would stand for, and that's what we're fighting for.
