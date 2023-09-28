Shire matters with Mark Speakman: The 2023 NSW Budget

Before the election, Chris Minns said that their union deals wouldn't cost a cent, but would be fully funded by productivity offsets. Now we know that by 2027 the state's wages and superannuation bill will exceed $55 billion each year, or over 46% of the State's total expense base. Instead of putting wage increases on a sustainable basis through productivity improvements, the Government has lost control of the biggest item of expenditure (wages) and the credit ratings agencies have begun sounding the alarm.