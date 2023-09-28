Applications invited for annual Community Building Partnership grants

Community organisations and local councils across NSW are being encouraged to apply for grants under the state government's long-standing Community Building Partnership program.
The program invests in infrastructure projects that are seen as delivering positive social, environmental and recreational outcomes while promoting community participation, inclusion and cohesion.
Each state electorate receives a maximum of $300,000 and applications are assessed against other proposed projects within the same electorate.
Since 2009, the program has awarded more than $436 million to more than 19,700 projects across the state, from access ramps for community halls to resurfacing the local sporting grounds.
Incorporated not-for-profit community organisations and local councils are eligible to apply for grants of between $5000 and $150,000.
Grants must be for building, refurbishing or repairing community infrastructure, or for buying freestanding equipment or vehicles.
Grant applications close Friday October 27 at 5pm.
To apply, visit the Community Building Partnership website: nsw.gov.au/cbp
