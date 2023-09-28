St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Applications invited for annual Community Building Partnership grants

Updated September 29 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 8:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A P & C received a grant for synthetic grass sports fields in a previous round of Community Building Partnership grants in St George and Sutherland Shire. Picture by John Veage
A P & C received a grant for synthetic grass sports fields in a previous round of Community Building Partnership grants in St George and Sutherland Shire. Picture by John Veage

Community organisations and local councils across NSW are being encouraged to apply for grants under the state government's long-standing Community Building Partnership program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.