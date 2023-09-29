The heat returns for the October long weekend, with warm spring temperatures forecast for the NRL grand final and start of daylight saving in NSW.
A top of a sweaty 37 degrees is predicted in Sydney on Sunday, October 1, raising the stakes from Saturday's more pleasant 26 degree temperatures.
Daylight saving begins at 2am, Eastern Standard Time on October 1, with more light in the evening. Clocks go forward one hour.
The UV Index is predicated to reach high, with sun protection recommended from 9.40am to 3.50pm on Sunday.
Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Angus Hines said the hot north-westerly airstreams should make way for a brief, cool southerly change early on Monday in time for the NSW public holiday, before a more significant cooler change is due to arrive mid next week.
Labor Day public holiday Monday, October 2, should get to 25 degrees, and will be sunny, before the heat returns on Tuesday with a top of 33 degrees. Wednesday will also be warm, 29 degrees, before a drop to a top of 22 on Thursday, when there is a 60 per cent chance of rain.
