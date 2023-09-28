The Allouche family have applied for the trading hours of their new cafe at Burraneer to be extended into the night.
The family, who also operate Sealevel and Next Door at North Cronulla, opened Kin cafe in Woolooware Road, Burraneer on July 18 this year, and it has been very well patronised.
As with Next Door, Kin (short for kindred - family and relations) blurs the lines between cafe, restaurant and bar.
Kin opened in premises which were previously occupied by Mims Espresso and Eatery, with continuing consent to trade between 7am and 4pm, Mondays to Sundays.
The Allouche family has lodged a modification application (MA) with Sutherland Shire Council to extend the hours of operation to 10pm on Mondays to Saturdays and until 9pm on Sundays.
"The proposed modification to the consent to extend the trading hours within the range of core hours generally permitted is considered minor, acceptable and suitable to the subject site which is located within a local centre," the MA said.
"The proposed modification does not change the development and is consistent with the public interest as it will have negligible environmental effects."
A plan of management said, "At all times the licensee and the management of the premises shall consider the amenity of the premises' neighbours and shall take reasonable measures to ensure that impacts adverse to the surrounding area do not occur.
The premises shall be conducted in a manner such as not to interfere with or materially affect the amenity of the neighbourhood by reason of noise or any other issue."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.