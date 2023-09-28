St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Kin cafe at Burraneer seeks to open at night as well as during day

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
September 29 2023 - 7:00am
Kin Burraneer cafe is the latest hospitality business in Sutherland Shire for the Allouche family and partners - Adam (left), Blake, Luke, Erin, Nathan and Marc. Picture by John Veage
The Allouche family have applied for the trading hours of their new cafe at Burraneer to be extended into the night.

Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

