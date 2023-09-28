Police seek assistance over missing teenager, last seen at Cronulla

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teen girl who went missing in Sutherland Shire.
A police statement said Kyrah Snow, 16, was last seen leaving a home on Pozieres Street, Cronulla, about 9pm on Saturday September 23.
"Unable to be contacted or located since, officers attached to Sutherland Shire Police Area Command were notified on Monday September 25 and commenced an inquiry into his whereabouts," the statement said.
"Police and family hold serious concerns for Kyrah's welfare due to her age.
"Kyrah is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm tall, of a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.
"Following inquiries, police believe she may be in the Miranda or Cronulla areas."
Anyone with information iis urged to contact Sutherland Shire police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
