St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Police seek assistance over missing teenager, last seen at Cronulla

Updated September 29 2023 - 7:55am, first published 6:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kyrah Snow, 16, was last seen leaving a home on Pozieres Street, Cronulla. Picture supplied by NSW Police
Kyrah Snow, 16, was last seen leaving a home on Pozieres Street, Cronulla. Picture supplied by NSW Police

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teen girl who went missing in Sutherland Shire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.