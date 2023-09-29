Teenagers on school holidays have been caught doing burnouts in a car at Barden Ridge, destroying the oval.
The teens, believed to be students from the area, drove a white Holden Rodeo onto the field on Thursday afternoon, September 28, at about 5pm, and flipped the vehicle.
"It's caused significant damage to the field. The car rolled over in the process of doing burnouts," Illawong Baseball Club President Stuart Fletcher said.
"A number of P-plater kids were there cheering on their mate but their actions was caught on camera by a number of residents.
"Police attended the site however the kids had fled the scene by then. A whole group of kids had pushed the ute back over by then. There were a lot of witnesses including our club representatives there so they took statements."
Mr Fletcher said their behaviour had hampered current sporting games.
"The place where the damage occurred is the field where our mini t-ballers play, being the U6s. We have already started the season, we've had three rounds," he said.
"It's just fortunate that we are in the school holiday period. The kids are training next week. But then they don't play again for a couple of weeks.
He said it was the fourth time a car had accessed the field.
"We had some instances last season where we were setting up on the Saturday, and cars had ripped up the field on a Friday night," Mr Fletcher said. "We're getting a bit sick of it.
"We never found out if they are the same people. Fortunately this time around there were a lot of families around at the field who live in the new estate that was built behind the field, and they were able to get footage.
"The whole Ridgeway Estate behind Barden Ridge oval has security cameras all the way through it so apparently they have footage of the kids in the street beforehand, taping up the number plates, so it seems all premeditated."
Mr Fletcher said the photos and footage had been widely shared on Facebook.
"It's blown up on social media. A lot of people in the community aren't happy," he said. "A lot of the kids who were there have been identified. People have been sending school photos through to our Facebook page. I understand police have already approached some of the kids. I think it's taking the right course. Hopefully the council can rectify the damage as soon as possible."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.