St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Approval for six-room boarding house on former council car park site at Kogarah

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 29 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 1:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Approval has been given for a two-storey boarding house to be built on a former car park in Kogarah, which Georges River Council controversially sold off three years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.