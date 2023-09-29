Approval has been given for a two-storey boarding house to be built on a former car park in Kogarah, which Georges River Council controversially sold off three years ago.
Georges River Local Planning Panel unanimously approved the development application (DA) for the six-room building at 2 Shaw Street, despite objections it would be "a complete overdevelopment of the site".
A range of conditions were imposed, including required building design changes and involving landscaping, the plan of management and operation of the boarding house.
The panel rejected appeals to refuse the DA from Bob Jones, representing the Kogarah Bay Progress Association, and Cr Elise Borg, who spoke on behalf of neighbouring residents, many of whom are elderly, some living in the street for 40-50 years.
The applicant and planner /architect also addressed the panel.
In its written decision, the panel said the proposal was "an appropriate response to the zoning of the site" and "an appropriate design response to the character of the locality".
The panel said there were two other two-storey developments nearby and that there was development to the boundary along Shore Lane.
"The proposed development has appropriately responded to the shape and form of the site," the panel said.
"The proposed design has been sensitively considered to be consistent with the existing and desired future character for development in this area."
Mr Jones said he was "very disappointed" with the decision.
"It is clear that there were several significant concerns raised during the evaluation process that were not adequately addressed in the conditions of consent," he said.
"One of the most pressing issues was the lack of a mandate requiring the boarding house to be managed by a registered community housing provider.
"Such a condition could have played a crucial role in ensuring that the property's rents remained affordable, aligning with the broader goals of promoting accessible housing options."
Mr Jones said the decision to permit a non-compliant sixth room on the upper floor, which exceeded planning rules, and the allowance of a non-compliant primary and secondary facade setback, despite concerns raised by Council's own urban planner, had understandably raised concerns about the impact on the neighbouring properties and the overall aesthetics of the area.
"Additionally, the communal open space not meeting minimum size requirements is another matter that should have been addressed more rigorously in the conditions of consent, as it directly impacts the quality of living for the residents," he said.
"While some questions regarding the plan of management, including hours of use of the outdoor communal space and waste management, were addressed, it is clear that the overall decision did not fully consider the concerns of the local community.
"In hindsight, it is evident that this property's sale by the previous management of the council was not in the best interest of the community, and the subsequent approval of the development has not served the community's needs or aspirations well."
Cr Borg told the hearing the main concern of the neighbouring residents was the boarding house would be on a "tiny parcel of land" and amounted to "a complete overdevelopment of the site".
The proposal would have a direct negative impact on an adjoining property and on the streetscape in general, she said.
"The neighbours are concerned about the visual bulk and scale of this development."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.