Club Engadine installs defibrillator for the community as part of a mission set by Heart180

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 29 2023 - 11:42am, first published 11:41am
Club Engadine with its new defibrillator. Picture supplied
Club Engadine has installed a defibrillator at its premises, available for use for the community should a life-threatening situation arise.

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news.

