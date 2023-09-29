Club Engadine has installed a defibrillator at its premises, available for use for the community should a life-threatening situation arise.
In conjunction with the Ramsgate RSL Group and in partnership with the founder of Heart180, Guy Leech, this is eighth defibrillator donated and installed, as part of a mission to get a defibrillator within 180 seconds of every Australian.
Heart180's goal is to reduce the 30,000 lives lost from sudden cardiac arrests every year. Without a defibrillator, there is a six per cent survival rate compared to 90 per cent with one.
The Ramsgate RSL Group has an ongoing commitment in supporting commuity sporting clubs and have extended support to protect players and families at Ramsgate RSL AFL Club, Ramsgate RSL Cricket Club, Ramsgate RSL Life Saving Club, Brighton Seagulls Rugby League Club, Brighton Beach Volleyball Association, and on the grounds of the club.
