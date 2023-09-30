Weekly Wrap: Spring weather brings out snakes

Speaking of spring weather, the newly landscaped waterfront area for community use at Sylvania was one of our most-viewed stories this week. Located, at the northern end of The Esplanade, the reserve includes sandstone logs for seating and play, safe and convenient access to the foreshore, ample open space for outdoor activities, picnic seating for family gatherings, plenty of shade under the canopy of beautiful trees and a natural tidal pool for saltmarsh remediation.

