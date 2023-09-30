Weekly Wrap: Spring weather brings out snakes

Hello readers,
Speaking of spring weather, the newly landscaped waterfront area for community use at Sylvania was one of our most-viewed stories this week. Located, at the northern end of The Esplanade, the reserve includes sandstone logs for seating and play, safe and convenient access to the foreshore, ample open space for outdoor activities, picnic seating for family gatherings, plenty of shade under the canopy of beautiful trees and a natural tidal pool for saltmarsh remediation.
Unfortunately the warmer weather also brings out snakes, with officers from Fire and Rescue NSW Station 90 Menai called to remove diamond pythons from two shire homes within two days. A two-metre snake was removed from a home in Gymea Bay Road, Gymea after a resident saw it moving around the back verandah during the night, while a Bangor resident found a one-metre long diamond python curled up on the doorstep.
The possibility of a nature adventure park with zip lines through the trees at large bushland site at Jannali created plenty of interest. The 10,270 square metre bushland property is in Sutherland Road, behind the St George and Sutherland Community College. The newly purchased land, as well as the college land, were originally the site of Jannali Girls High School, which amalgamated with Jannali Boys High School in 1992.
On the sporting front, the Cronulla Polar Bears Winter Swimming Club won their 13th Australian Winter Swimming Association of Australia Men's National title, adding to their impressive tally - a title they last won in 2015 at Wagga. The 46th Australian Winter Swimming Championships were held at Warringah Aquatic Centre and hosted by the Dee Why Ice Picks Winter Swimming Club.
And the Bate Bay Body Bashers secured second place at the Australian Body Surfing Classic held at Kiama beach. The Cronulla bodysurfing club, which boats over 150 members from four continents have now secured first, second and third placed finishes in the nation's premier event since its 2016 inception.
