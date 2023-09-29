St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
BaptistCare Warena Bangor residents turn back in time with pop-up classic car display

Updated September 29 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 4:00pm
One of the classic cars, a mini minor, on show at the aged care home at Bangor. Picture supplied
Classic car owners volunteered their time and their much-loved vehicles to bring a moment of the automotive past to residents for a day at BaptistCare Warena Centre, Bangor.

Local News

