Classic car owners volunteered their time and their much-loved vehicles to bring a moment of the automotive past to residents for a day at BaptistCare Warena Centre, Bangor.
A fleet of vintage cars made their way indoors. There was a mini minor, a red Chevrolet, classic utes and convertibles in the pop-up car show, where some residents even took a back seat and imagined being a passenger or driver in the front. Some of the smaller cars were able to fit inside, delighting residents who took a trip down memory lane.
It was an idea inspired by BaptistCare employee and Bangor resident Scott Bricknell, who wanted to bring a spark of nostalgia to people.
"I am fortunate enough to own four classic cars and I am heavily involved with organising cars and coffee in Sutherland Shire for like-minded people to gather every two months to show their cars and mingle," Mr Bricknell said.
"I thought it would evoke some memories for them of cars they perhaps had in their life or remember riding in."
