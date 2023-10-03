A tranquil coastal vibe

Prestige Property
Bed 3 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Boasting stylish finishes and high level inclusions, there is nothing to do except move in and start enjoying all that this brand new master built home has to offer.
Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, it is in close proximity to Cronulla Golf Course and Cronulla's pristine surf beaches.
Featuring generous living spaces and a second ground floor living room, the home is suited to those needing space.
The elegantly designed kitchen offers oversized island benchtop, Bosch appliances with five zone induction cooktop, overhead pot filler tap, a fully integrated fridge and freezer, along with generous pantry space.
There are three large bedrooms, the generous main suite with walk-in robe, make-up table and opulent en suite with double head showers, free standing bath and dual vanities.
Outdoors there is an entertainer's deck offering an integrated gas barbecue, bar fridge and sink. This adjoins the fully tiled sparkling in-ground salt water pool surrounded by low-maintenance garden surrounds.
The home features coastal timber flooring to the living zones, an additional downstairs living area or fourth bedroom and an oversized garage with custom made electric panel door and epoxy floor finish.
With coastal living in mind, the home is sure to suit those seeking a relaxed beach inspired lifestyle.
