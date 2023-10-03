Prime beachside location

House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 3 | Car 2
This striking beachside home has been totally refurbished throughout and is guaranteed to impress even the most discerning buyer.
Selling agent Jon Brookes from Brookes Partners - Cronulla said the property is set only footsteps from Cronulla's pristine beaches.
"Enviably it is also only moments to Cronulla's local golf courses, waterways, parks, shops, schools, transport, and vibrant cafes and eateries," he said.
Boasting a coveted north-facing street front aspect, the home enjoys light-filled interiors throughout and a fusion of seamless indoor and outdoor entertaining and living options.
The sleek designer gourmet kitchen includes high end European appliances and unique leather granite benchtops.
There are three generously sized bedrooms, with built-in robes, the deluxe main bedroom with a private en suite, walk-in robe plus balcony access.
Honed marble benchtops and sensor lighting feature in the totally renovated bathrooms.
"The home has a distinct living and dining area plus outdoor entertaining options," Jon said.
"The low maintenance yard has been professionally landscaped, providing a private tropical oasis."
Additional features include a studio, retreat, ducted air-conditioning, plantation shutters and security system.
