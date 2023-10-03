Waterfront sanctuary

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 2
With water views as far as the eye can see, this captivating property, set over four levels, offers boundless potential.
James Walters from PRD Oatley said the home has sensational views across the picturesque Georges River to Jewfish Bay.
"The elevated views of the tranquil river present an idyllic lifestyle opportunity," he said.
Nestled in the serene tree-lined streets of Oatley, this unique residence offers an unrivalled opportunity for renovators, investors, and families alike to create their dream haven (subject to council approval).
The top level is ready to live in, featuring five bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes, and a master bedroom that includes an en suite, walk-in wardrobe and river-side balcony.
In addition, the top level also houses an office and expansive living area.
The large, renovated kitchen flows through to the spacious open-plan dining, and has a generous butler's pantry, access to the balcony and stunning water views.
Features also include an indoor swimming pool, boat shed with direct access to the deep waterfront, a vast entertainment area and a versatile space currently utilised as an art studio.
"The property is located in a sought-after quiet street in Oatley," James said. "It would suit all family types and boat enthusiasts."
