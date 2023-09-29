St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Engadine Musical Society to stage Merrily We Roll Along from October 20-29

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
September 30 2023 - 8:54am
Emilie Lawson (left), Alexander Morgan, Stefan Jamal and Tanya Boyle in Merrily We Roll Along. Picture supplied
Emilie Lawson (left), Alexander Morgan, Stefan Jamal and Tanya Boyle in Merrily We Roll Along. Picture supplied

Engadine Musical Society is staging Merrily We Roll Along, which has become known in theatre circles as the "ugly duckling" of Broadway.

