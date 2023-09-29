Engadine Musical Society is staging Merrily We Roll Along, which has become known in theatre circles as the "ugly duckling" of Broadway.
The production, which will run at Engadine Community Centre from October 20-29, will feature a cast of 20 performers from across the Sutherland Shire, St George, and Illawarra regions.
Engadine-based director and high-school teacher Meg Day, who has directed a vast variety shows, is ready to push the bounds of her directorial scope even further, by staging her 15-year-long passion project.
The musical, written by legendary composer Stephen Sondheim (Into the Woods, West Side Story), debuted on Broadway in 1981 to poor reviews and a short-lived run, closing after only 16 performances.
A cautionary tale about friendship, choice and change, it tells the story of three friends and how their lives, friendships, and dreams change over the course of 20 years.
However, what made the production unduly challenging, was that the entire story was told in reverse-chronology, with the show commencing at the very end of the characters' lives and moving backwards in time.
While the show was initially quite difficult for audiences to follow, across subsequent decades Merrily We Roll Along became a cult classic, inspiring only the most daring of creatives to take a chance on staging it.
This resulted in several highly regarded revivals including Maria Friedman's West-End Revival which won countless awards and then was transferred to Broadway at the end of 2022.
"When I first saw the show in 2008, I was immediately drawn to the characters, story, themes, and structure of the show," Day said.
"I loved that it focused on friendship and choice. I also love that the story appeals to everyone's inner gossip."
Tickets are $45. Visit: engadinemusicalsociety.com.au/
