Man dies after being knocked off boat by whale in Botany Bay

A man died after being knocked off a boat by a whale breaching in Botany Bay this morning.
Two men were in the 4.8-metre runabout off Cape Banks, La Perouse about 6am on Saturday when the incident occurred.
Water Police responded to reports two people were in the water.
"A man was pulled from the water unconscious," a police statement said. "Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was declared deceased.
"A second male was retrieved and treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to hospital in a stable condition."
He was taken to St George Hospital.
Acting Superintendent Siobhan Munro told a media conference "early reports were a whale may have breached near the boat or onto the boat".
"Early indications are they could have been in the water for 45 minutes," acting superintendent Munro said.
Ms Munro said a witness onboard a vessel nearby called emergency services after seeing a boat "doing laps without anybody on board".
"The skipper stayed as close as he could to the deceased and was doing all he could to keep him afloat until police arrived," she said.
Ms Munro said, with more whales about than usual during this migration season, the incident was tragic but not unexpected.
"Right now there are lots of whales out there (so) it's not unheard of," she said.
NSW Police Minister Yasmin Catley said the incident served as a stark reminder of how dangerous it can be out on the water.
"Whoever would have thought that that would have occurred. So it's terribly tragic," she said.
"Two guys would have got up to go out and enjoy themselves fishing ... something that most people in NSW love to do, and we've ended up in a tragic set of circumstances."
The vessel will undergo forensic examination and the Foreshore Road Boat Ramp at Botany has been closed as inquiries continue.
- With Australian Associated Press
