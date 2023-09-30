St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Letters: Shire residents have their say on the Voice to parliament referendum

Updated September 30 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 12:30pm
Meeting of Two Cultures commemoration at Kurnell. Picture by John Veage
Meeting of Two Cultures commemoration at Kurnell. Picture by John Veage

NOT IN MY NAME

I felt insulted to receive a mail-out and then an email from Scott Morrison indicating he intended to toe the Liberal Party line and vote "No" in the referendum. I immediately returned his email and flyer, indicating "He does not speak for me".

