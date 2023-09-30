I felt insulted to receive a mail-out and then an email from Scott Morrison indicating he intended to toe the Liberal Party line and vote "No" in the referendum. I immediately returned his email and flyer, indicating "He does not speak for me".
Many of the 10 points he sets out are either wrong or misleading.
1. The validity and scope of many pieces of new legislation are tested in court so there is nothing legally risky about The Voice.
2. We're not being asked to vote on detail only the principle. Leave the details to the legislators.
3. YES in this referendum is both morally and ethically right and not divisive.
4. He thinks it won't help Indigenous People, because he's made up his mind before he votes.
5. There are already tedious delays, political activists and costly bureaucrats so what's new.
6. The First Nation People were dispossessed of the very right to exist under the legal doctrine of "terra nullius" so having The Voice enshrined in the Australian Constitution finally makes them visible.
7. If Mr Morrison thinks there is a better way forward why didn't he think of it while he was the Prime Minister and the Minister for everything else.
Unless we all vote Yes, our reputation will be trashed and the world will rightfully see Australia as an ignorant and racist country and that is not what we are.
Dennis Briggs, Cronulla
The Voice referendum will fail, not because of the pathetic campaign of the Albanese government but because of many problems in the original idea.
That idea appears to have been a permanent advisory body which could not be abolished at the whim of a Prime Minister.
However the proposers failed to realise key points in getting through a change to the Australian Constitution.
Australians know that when a referendum is passed it virtually cannot be revoked or altered - if you have any doubt whatever, if you are not given the full picture, then vote no. Wait until they get it right next time!
The current proposal has on my count five such serious omissions. I have space here for the most important two.
1. This proposal would discriminate for one racial group giving access to government, not just on indigenous issues but all issues. We are not told why they wanted "all issues"; we are not told why we should so discriminate. The issue is not trivial but monumental.
The answer, which the yes campaigners do not tell us, is that while we did not commit the crimes of 1778 onward, we are beneficiaries of fruits of those crimes. That we have a personal moral responsibility to indigenous peoples is the "recognition" needed but not spelt out!
2. The proposal would set up a shell to be filled later by Parliament. An Indigenous Council might work that way, but not a Constitutional change: we need full details of the grand plan now or a doubt!.
The coming failure will not be a disaster for the Indigenous cause. They must decide to go either for the easier Indigenous Council or to fix the problems here and have another referendum in say 10 years. I wish them all the best in their future endeavours.
Ray Anthony, Taren Point
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.