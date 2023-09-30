Sylvania bricklayer and builder Ross Pirillo is hosting a fundraising event at Miranda Hotel on Saturday October 14 for ADHD Australia.
ADHD is a neurological condition that affects millions of individuals worldwide, including many in Sutherland Shire.
Mr Pirillo says he is "passionate" about trying to improve the lives of those with the condition.
The fundraiser is tied in with possible selection for a US-produced TV show Adventure All-Stars in which cast members are taken to a secret location "for fun and adventure".
To be part of the show, applicants have to raise $10,000 for charity, which Mr Pirillo says he is confident of achieving.
The event starts at 6pm and the $60 per person donation "includes finger food and one free beverage, plus prizes from a monster raffle with gifts donated by businesses across the shire."
As well as raising money, the evening is designed to be "an evening of hope and support and aims to foster a sense of community and understanding, bringing together individuals, families, educators, and healthcare professionals to unite in the fight against ADHD stigma, especially for the shire community".
Email: ross@buildezi.com.au or call 0407 669 132
