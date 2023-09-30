The state government will carry out a review of retail trading laws on Anzac Day, to consider whether stores should remain closed for more of the public holiday.
At present, traders such as supermarkets and fashion retailers are required to stay closed until 1pm on Anzac Day under the Retail Trading Act 2008.
Certain businesses are automatically exempt from the rule, such as pharmacies, petrol stations, markets, cafes and takeaway restaurants.
Minister for Industrial Relations, Sophie Cotsis said there has been debate in recent times about whether Anzac Day was being appropriately recognised and what, if anything, should be done to ensure all Australians had the opportunity to take part in commemorations.
"I am looking forward to hearing from business groups, unions, RSLs and other stakeholders about how they feel about this potential change," she said.
"We want to hear whether retail workers and other parties would appreciate a greater opportunity to commemorate Anzac Day in NSW."
Written submissions can be lodged through the NSW Government Have Your Say website, haveyoursay.nsw.gov.au, or via email to anzacdayretailtrading@customerservice.nsw.gov.au.
The closing date for submissions is 5pm on October 20.
