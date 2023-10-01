Sutherland Shire Council is inviting carers to a morning tea on Wednesday October 18 to celebrate their contribution to the community.
Community service organisations will also be represented at the annual event to be held at Tradies Gymea club from 10am to 11.30am.
Tickets are limited, and registrations need to be made online (see details below).
"Attendees, will be treated to morning tea, pamper packs to indulge in relaxation, entertainment, and free massages to help them unwind," a council statement said.
"Whether caring for a loved one with a disability, managing a long-term health condition, or supporting a senior family member, you are warmly welcome to join."
Census data reveals 12.2 per cent of Sutherland Shire's population - an estimated 22,896 local residents - provide unpaid assistance to seniors and individuals with disabilities or health conditions.
This surpasses the NSW average of 11.5 per cent.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said carers were "the unsung heroes of our community".
"Often people caring for a loved one or child do not identify themselves as a carer which is why the council wants to shine a light on everyone that freely gives their time to take care of those in need of support," he said.
Tickets are limited so anyone interested is encouraged to register online and automatically enter the draw to win fabulous lucky door prizes. Please visit Carers Week Morning Tea Tickets, Wed 18/10/2023 at 10:00 am | Eventbrite
Carers interested in attending who need to arrange support for a family member, friend or other, can contact the fantastic local support services that have partnered with us on this event to find out more about how they can help: https://www.carergateway.gov.au/
