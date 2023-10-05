Gymea Bay's Marty McKowen is preparing for the ride of his life.
For the eighth year in a row, he is pushing pedals in the Great Cycle Challenge to raise money and awareness of kids cancer.
The ride will hit home for Mr McKowen, whose relatives had cancer. "For me this is personal. I lost both my brother and sister to cancer," he said.
"While they lived a full life, three kids each week will not have that opportunity. I can only imagine the pain of losing children to this scourge. Kids should be living life, not fighting for it."
In the past seven years, he has clocked up 2624 km and raised $9721.
"My goal is to raise $2500 and to ride 400 kilometres," Mr McKowen said.
"So I am riding and raising funds to support the Children's Medical Research Institute to continue their work in the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and finding a cure for childhood cancer."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.