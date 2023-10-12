It was more of a birthday splash than a birthday bash for Cronulla's Gwen Jackson, who turns 100 in October.
At a party with her past and present aqua aerobics friends, Mrs Jackson celebrated on October 12 - ahead of her actual birthday on Saturday. Her surprise cake was designed to resemble a pool. Mrs Jackson is a keen aqua aerobics participant - and it's what keeps her fit.
"My health is pretty good. I started aqua aerobics at 70 at the indoor pool at South Cronulla, where I go twice a week," she said. "I played golf until I was 80. I keep exercising and eating properly, and I have my two whiskeys a night."
Mrs Jackson drives to the pool, and climbs up and down the pool ladder for the class with grace and ease.
"I went to get my licence renewed and they gave me a five year one. Surely I won't be here in five years," she said.
"We are having a family lunch at Tradies on Saturday and my family is worried about me getting up two flights of stairs but I said I'm used to it, I'll be alright."
The long-time Cronulla resident has two children, two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
"I like cooking and I make all my grandkids' birthday cakes. I do a bit of gardening and then need to sit down for about half an hour - I'm allowed to have a rest."
When asked how she felt about turning 100, she said with a laugh, "old".
"I got such a surprise with letters from the Governor-General, The King and all these parliamentarians and goodness knows who," she said.
