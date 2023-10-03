St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Cronulla RSL to seek expressions of interest to develop club and car park sites

By Pictures by John Veage; Story by Murray Trembath
October 4 2023 - 6:50am
Cronulla RSL Memorial Club is looking to maximise the potential of its oceanfront position. Picture by John Veage
Cronulla RSL Memorial Club will seek expressions of interest to develop its oceanfront site and Gerrale Street ground level car park.

