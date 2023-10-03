Cronulla RSL Memorial Club will seek expressions of interest to develop its oceanfront site and Gerrale Street ground level car park.
Both properties are zoned for high-rise, with a maximum nine-storey building height, which would provide breathtaking views from apartments.
The club would be integrated into any new development, retaining its existing views over Bate Bay, with extra parking another priority.
Decisions will ultimately be up to club members, who have been invited to an information session on October 11.
Chief executive Sue McNeill and president John Brown said in a letter to members the board had the responsibility of securing the long-time future of the club as gambling revenue declined and food and beverage competition increased.
The letter said the club was in a strong financial position but "preparing for the club's future is vital to ensure its longevity".
"Cronulla is a strong region with major competitors in the food and beverage space," the letter said. "Constant changes in government legislation now and in the future will prove to challenge traditional revenue streams.
"We recognise change is on the horizon and we need to be prepared. Our heritage and history within the Cronulla community is of priority to us, and must remain a focus, while ensuring this club is here for the next generations to enjoy."
The letter said the board proposed to create a masterplan and had conducted preliminary investigations into "unlocking the full potential of our club and car park through the creation of a club precinct".
"We will therefore be seeking potential partners to assist the club in the next exciting stages and a marketing campaign will invite interested parties to submit their expressions of interest."
Future competition in the food and beverage space will include the Sammut group's Parc Pavilion hotel, which is being built on the other side of Monro Park, and the developing restaurant strip along Gerrale Street.
The Feros Group's new Esplanade Cronulla venue in the North Cronulla surf club redevelopment will be a further competitor.
Ms McNeill said there had been "lots of conversations, but no preconceived ideas" about development of the two properties.
"That's why we will put the EIO (expression of interest) out, to see what's there and to have a look at the best options for the club," she said.
"From the time I arrived at Cronulla, I have had developers knocking on my door constantly wanting to sell the car park site across the road.
"That's probably the easier asset to look at, because the club site has an operating club on it, but we will be looking at options for both."
Ms McNeill said it was "no secret" both properties were zoned for 30 metre maximum building height in the 2015 Sutherland Shire Local Environmental Plan.
"Anything is possible, but I know one thing the board is very clear on is that...our club will have that glorious Bate Bay view all the time."
Ms McNeill said car parking for the club would be a big priority in any new development.
"There is no commitment to keeping the one remaining bowling green. The bowling club folded the first year of COVID," she said.
"All that happens on the green now is social bowling," she said.
Ms McNeill said any development would take many years to become reality "and the members have to be part of it every step of the way".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.