The Nova Employment golf day to be held on Wednesday November 29th at Hurstville Golf Club will be part of an array of events Australia wide, that celebrates International Day of Disabled persons.
In conjunction with Barton Park Golf Range Nova Employment invites participants to a free golf clinic.
If you have a disability and would like to learn more about how to play golf or are already a golfer and want to get better, sign up for the Nova Employment Golf Clinic.
Join Australia's greatest ever Amputee golfer Geoff Nicholas as he provides you with invaluable tips on how to play golf or how to improve your game.
People with physical or intellectual disabilities are all welcome to attend.
Its on Tuesday October 31, 4.30pm until 6pm at the Barton Park Golf Range at 210 West Botany St, Arncliffe.
Please contact Scott Longmuir from Diverse Talent Management to register your interest.
0430 700 672 or scott.longmuir@bigpond.com
