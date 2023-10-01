St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Disability golf clinic

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated October 2 2023 - 8:20am, first published 8:04am
Amputee golfer Geoff Nicholas and Andrew Zantiotis. Picture Veage
The Nova Employment golf day to be held on Wednesday November 29th at Hurstville Golf Club will be part of an array of events Australia wide, that celebrates International Day of Disabled persons.

