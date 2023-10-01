Teagan Berry has been awarded the RLPA Players' Champion Award, capping a stellar season in the Red V.
Berry's first season at fullback has already netted her the club's NRLW Player of the Year and Red V Members' Player of the Year awards.
She narrowly missed out on the Dally M Award for NRLW Player of the Year and Try of the Year, but took home the top try-scorer award .
Berry was also among the players recognised at last weeks 2023 Dally M Awards thanks to her try-scoring pursuits- finishing atop the NRLW's try-scoring list with 11 from nine games.
Berry was also a finalist for the NRLW's Fullback of the Year Award whilst teammate Raecene McGregor was a Halfback of the Year finalist and Bobbi Law a Veronica White Medal nominee.
The 21-year-old's transition to the back prior to the season set the platform for a breakout season as she finished first in the premiership in total runs, second in run metres, fourth in tackle breaks and fifth in line breaks.
She became the first player in NRLW history to score 20 career tries and made history as the first Dragon to score four tries in a single NRLW game in Round 6.
Berry also enjoyed a try-scoring outing for the Prime Minister's XIII in the side's 56-4 win over their Papua New Guinean counterparts last Saturday.
A junior sprinting star who has earnt the nickname "Flash" she said "I sort of just go out there and play footy and the tries come."
