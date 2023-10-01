St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Berry adds to stellar season

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated October 2 2023 - 8:46am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teagan Berry also enjoyed a try-scoring outing for the Prime Ministers XIII in the sides 56-4 win over Papua New Guinea last weekend. Picture John Veage
Teagan Berry also enjoyed a try-scoring outing for the Prime Ministers XIII in the sides 56-4 win over Papua New Guinea last weekend. Picture John Veage

Teagan Berry has been awarded the RLPA Players' Champion Award, capping a stellar season in the Red V.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.