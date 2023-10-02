St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Finals bound for St George T20 team

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated October 2 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A thrilling 59 run partnership in the final overs on Saturday at Hurstville Oval from Jonathon Craig-Dobson, (38 from 16) helped the Saints to a comfortable win. Picture John Veage
A thrilling 59 run partnership in the final overs on Saturday at Hurstville Oval from Jonathon Craig-Dobson, (38 from 16) helped the Saints to a comfortable win. Picture John Veage

A huge weekend of cricket saw St George on the park in all grades, from firsts who competed in the Kingsgrove Sports T20 Cup on Saturday and Sunday and grades two to five as well as Metro Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.