A huge weekend of cricket saw St George on the park in all grades, from firsts who competed in the Kingsgrove Sports T20 Cup on Saturday and Sunday and grades two to five as well as Metro Cup.
It was also a very special Saturday as the club paid their respects to one of the greatest Saints of them all, Brian Booth MBE, prior to the start of each game.
It was touch and go on Saturday but the Saints marched on - and were undefeated and sat four from four in the T20 cup competition.
It was a bizarre start to Saturday's game against UNSW with opener Blake McDonald taking up where he left off last weekend and punishing everything thrown at him. He was sitting on 65 off 50 balls but his teammates were falling like ninepins with Nikitaras, Bartier, the captain Stapleton and Rodgers all failing to hit double figures.
McDonald scoring his third consecutive half century with his 66 from 53 balls whilst wickets fell around him.
Tom Vane-Tempest stemmed the flow but when McDonald lost his wicket it was 5-89 and he had scored 66 of them and it didn't look promising for the home team.
A thrilling 59 run partnership in the final overs from Jonathon Craig-Dobson, (38 from 16) and Vane-Tempest helped the Saints to a competitive 8/155.
Craig-Dobson was particularly brutal with his 38 from just 16 balls including three 6s and two 4s while Vane Tempest finished with a valuable 29 from 20 balls.
All the Saints bowlers then kept it tight on a challenging Hurstville Oval deck eventually taking out UNSW 10/ 132) to go three from three in the Kingsgrove Sports T20 Cup, with Rafael MacMillan kick starting his season taking three wickets in his four overs - finishing with 3-26.
After getting out of jail on Saturday the Saints then took on Fairfield on Sunday in their fourth game of the T20 competition at Hurstville Oval in a top of the table clash.
After Fairfield-Liverpool won the toss and elected to bat the bowlers led by three wicket hero's MacMillan and Craig-Dobson bowled the opposition for 10/154 off 17.4 overs.
Then after a rare McDonald lapse a stunning 143 run partnership by Blake Nikitaras and Nick Stapleton saw the St George T20 team defeat the fellow competition front runners.
Chasing 155 The Saints won with 16 balls to spare with Nikitaras finishing 82 not out from just 50 balls whilst Stapleton finished with 51 not out from 43 balls.
The all conquering Saints now sit on top of Pool D with 12 points from their four games played and now play a quarter final this Sunday at 2.30 pm at Hurstville Oval against the winner of Saturday's elimination final.
