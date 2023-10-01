A new accessible amenities block and bike repair station has opened alongside the cycle-walk path around Woolooware Bay.
Sutherland Shire Council has provided the facilities, including public toilets, covered open washbasin area and bubbler designed to make it easy to fill water bottles.
Bike racks and a pump and tools are also installed on site.
The council says the design and location was informed by input from the community, with the location near Smith Street and Alexander Road, Taren Point, chosen to ensure accessibility and convenience for all path users.
An official opening involved mayor Carmelo Pesce and C Ward councillors Jen Armstrong, Haris Strangas and Hassan Awada and council staff involved in the design and delivery.
"The Woolooware Bay Shared Pathway is well loved and well used by our community and has received international and state recognition for the work undertaken in bringing it to life," Cr Pesce said.
"With the addition of these latest amenities, council is working to ensure that even more people can enjoy using this pathway in comfort and safety, helping to support our community to get out and get active in this beautiful part of the Sutherland Shire."
The number of shire residents engaging in "active transport" - cycling and waking - has been growing, the council says.
In late 2021, a survey of more than 100 shire residents showed 35 per cent now cycled and 47 per cent walked more often than they did before the pandemic.
Counts of cyclists along the Woolooware Bay path showed an increase of 371 per cent between November 2018 and April 2020, and anecdotal reports suggest numbers have remained high.
The figures were included in a draft active transport strategy, adopted by the council, which proposed extensive paths linking schools, town centres, employment areas, public transport and recreational areas.
