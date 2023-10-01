6 mistakes to avoid when working with an SEO company

By being aware of common missteps and actively avoiding them, businesses can harness SEOs full potential and build its a competitive edge in the digital realm. Picture Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

Did you know that 68 per cent of online experiences kick off with a search engine? It's not just about typing a query and hitting 'enter' anymore. The digital landscape has transformed and search engines play a pivotal role in shaping user experiences.

SEO companies, with their expertise, step in to bridge the gap between businesses and their potential audiences, ensuring that they don't just exist online but thrive. However, as with any partnership, there are pitfalls to sidestep. Dive in as we unravel six mistakes you'd want to steer clear of when collaborating with an SEO company.



1 Failing to conduct proper research

Jumping into a partnership with an SEO company without due diligence can be a costly oversight. Failing to check a company's credentials can result in the following:

Ending up hiring an unqualified or inexperienced company: There are a lot of SEO companies out there, and not all of them are created equal. Some might not have the expertise or experience to deliver. Doing your research can ensure you're working with a company with a proven track record.

Ending up overpaying for SEO services: Some SEO companies charge an arm and a leg, especially for businesses new to SEO. Avoid overpaying for services you don't need by doing your research.

To avoid hiring a subpar SEO company, do some sleuthing and check for the following:

Past successes: A company's previous achievements can testify to its expertise. For instance, a positive indicator to look for is if they've consistently boosted their clients' rankings.

Client testimonials: Genuine feedback from past clients can offer invaluable insights into the company's professionalism and results.

Online reviews: These are an excellent way to get an idea of what other businesses have experienced with the SEO company. But be sure to check reviews from various sources - some companies pay for positive reviews.

Case studies: A good SEO company can provide case studies showing the depth of their know-how. These can give you an idea of what they can do for your business.

Transparency regarding SEO practices: Make sure the company is transparent about its SEO practices and can explain the technical details to you effectively. For instance, the transparent SEO by Pursuit Digital can be a big boon.

Thorough research can help a lot when choosing an ethical, qualified and experienced SEO company.

2 Not setting clear objectives

Diving into the SEO world without a roadmap is like setting sail without a compass. You'll soon get lost. Having clear objectives when working with an SEO company is important for several reasons:

It helps the company understand what you want to achieve. Without clear goals, your company might end up with ones that are either too ambitious or too easy to achieve.

It helps you track your progress, allowing you to gauge the performance and effectiveness of your efforts. In addition, this enables timely adjustments.

It helps you stay motivated and focused on your SEO campaign. This is especially important when the going gets tough and you're not seeing results immediately.

So, yes - having developed and well-defined goals is crucial. Also, make sure your sales, marketing and organisational goals align with SEO. A good SEO company will ask questions first about your company's SEO goals, be it ROI, conversions or other success metrics. And if you're unsure, that's understandable.

Here are a few tips on how to set your SEO objectives:

Objectives should be specific: Don't just say, 'I want to improve our SEO.' Instead, say something like, 'I want to increase organic traffic by 10 per cent in the next six months.'

Objectives should be measurable: Otherwise, how will you know if you've achieved your goals? You should be able to measure your progress in some way. For example, you could track your organic traffic, leads or sales.

Objectives should be achievable: Don't set yourself up for failure by setting unrealistic goals. Start with small, attainable goals and gradually increase them as you see results.

Objectives should be relevant to your business: Your SEO objectives should be aligned with your overall business goals. For example, if you're a business-to-business (B2B) company, your SEO objectives might be to generate more leads or increase sales.

Objectives should be time-bound: Give yourself a deadline for achieving your goals. Doing so will help you stay focused and motivated.

A lack of direction in SEO can lead to missed opportunities and wasted resources. For instance, if you're a local bakery, one of your objectives might be to rank first for 'best chocolate cake in Melbourne.' Without a specific goal, you might find your efforts scattered, trying to rank for unrelated terms like 'gluten-free pizza.'

3 Choosing a company based solely on price

This isn't one of those situations where cheaper is better. Picking an SEO company because of the price can be a huge mistake. Let's count the ways why this is so:

Shortcuts and black hat techniques: Lower-priced services might resort to questionable methods to deliver quick results. For instance, keyword stuffing and other questionable practices can get your site penalised by search engines.

Lack of customisation: A one-size-fits-all approach rarely works in SEO. Cheaper services might not tailor strategies to your specific business needs.

Long-term benefits: SEO is a long-term investment, and it takes time to see results from SEO. If you choose a cheap company that promises quick results, you'll likely be disappointed.

You get what you pay for: A good SEO company will invest in their team, tools and processes. This means they'll be able to provide you with better results than a cheaper company that's cutting corners. A quality company invests in ongoing training and premium tools, ensuring they're always at the forefront of SEO best practices.

Remember, with SEO, you need a partner, not a vendor. SEO isn't a one-and-done project. You need a company you can trust to work with you continuously to improve your website's ranking and traffic.

4 Micromanaging the SEO company

This is probably the worst mistake you can make to your SEO partner. Hiring experts and then hovering over every decision is counterproductive. You need to get rid of this 'helicopter' approach because of the following reasons:

Conveys mistrust: Nothing damages a relationship quicker than showing you don't trust your partner. Micromanaging shows just that - you're sending the message that you don't trust them to do the job you hired them to do.



Wastes time and money: Micromanaging can eat up a lot of your time and resources, which could be spent on other tasks.

Frustrates the SEO team: No one in the history of work likes to be micromanaged. It can make people feel like they're not trusted or valued, leading to decreased motivation and productivity. Ultimately, your SEO suffers. In this scenario, everybody loses.

To get the best possible result from your SEO partner, give them the freedom to do their job. And instead of control, give your SEO partner feedback. Respecting boundaries and valuing expertise pave the way for a harmonious and productive partnership.

5 Not investing enough time and resources into SEO

SEO is a long-term investment - it demands dedication, both in time and resources. It offers long-term gains, unlike paid ads that provide instant visibility. Regular updates, content creation and strategy tweaks are essential to stay ahead in the evolving digital landscape.

Not giving your SEO efforts sufficient time and resources is a mistake because of the following:

SEO takes time: It can take several months or even years to see significant results from SEO efforts. Search engines' algorithms are constantly getting updated, and it takes time for new websites to build authority and trust.

SEO isn't a magic bullet: SEO alone won't solve all your marketing issues immediately. This is because SEO is just one facet of a comprehensive marketing strategy. You'd still need to pay attention to your other marketing channels, like paid ads, email marketing and social media.

SEO requires maintenance: Once you start seeing results from SEO, continuing to invest time and resources to maintain your rankings is best. This includes creating new content, optimising your website for new keywords and building backlinks. If you don't keep up with SEO, your rankings will eventually decline.

Working with an SEO company means you should be prepared to invest the necessary time and resources to see results. Dipping your toes and then squealing and running away the moment they get wet won't cut it. You have to dive right in with both feet - commit to it and give it the attention it needs. That is, if you want to see the results you want.

6 Not monitoring results and analytics

In SEO, analytics involves gathering and interpreting data to enhance comprehension of your website's organic performance. You can identify what's working and what's not by analysing data. And you can do this by keeping yourself informed of results and monitoring analytics.

So, if you're with an SEO company that isn't neck-deep in data and analytics, you'll be:

Missing out on opportunities: Data helps identify new opportunities for growth, such as keywords you're not currently ranking for but have a high search volume. Ignoring and not acting on the data provided could result in your company missing out on potential leads and traffic.

Making uninformed decisions: Without data, you're making decisions about your SEO strategy based on guesswork. This can lead to you making mistakes that could harm your website's ranking.

Failing to optimise your website for search engines: SEO is a complex process that requires a deep understanding of how search engines work. Data can help you understand what search engines are looking for and how you can optimise your website to rank higher. By ignoring data, you're making it harder for your website to be found by potential customers.

In short, ignoring data and analytics when working with an SEO company is a mistake that can cost you time, money and opportunities. If you want to get the most out of your SEO efforts, working with an SEO company that uses data and analytics to drive its strategy is important.

Conclusion

Navigating the intricate world of SEO is no small feat, and partnering with an SEO company can be a game-changer. However, like any significant endeavour, it comes with its set of challenges. From setting clear objectives to resisting the urge to micromanage, from investing adequately to diligently monitoring results, every step is crucial.

By being aware of these common missteps and actively avoiding them, businesses can harness SEO's full potential, ensuring a robust online presence and a competitive edge in the digital realm.