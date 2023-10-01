Summer traffic changes at Brighton-Le-Sands

Traffic changes will once again be in place on Bay Street, west of The Grand Parade, Brighton-Le-Sands this summer.
The change means there will be no right turn into The Grand Parade from Bay Street between 8pm and 5am on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays during summer.
The scheme aims to restrict hoons circulating through the Brighton-Le-Sands Central Business Area during the summer weekend nights from October to March.
The bus route along Bay Street will be diverted via Moate Avenue, Bestic Street and The Grand Parade.
The taxi rank in Bay Street, and Council's waste collection will not be affected.
The changes will be in place from Friday, September 29 , 2023 until Monday, April 1, 2024.
The traffic changes are managed by Transport for NSW and enforced by NSW Police.
