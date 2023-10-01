St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Summer traffic changes at Brighton-Le-Sands

October 2 2023 - 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The traffic changes aim to aims to restrict hoons circulating through the Brighton-Le-Sands Central Business Area during the summer weekend nights from October to March. Picture: John Veage
The traffic changes aim to aims to restrict hoons circulating through the Brighton-Le-Sands Central Business Area during the summer weekend nights from October to March. Picture: John Veage

Traffic changes will once again be in place on Bay Street, west of The Grand Parade, Brighton-Le-Sands this summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.