St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Sadler's input into AFLW's progress

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated October 2 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 11:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Turrella's Libby Sadler helped create the five individually handcrafted football boots that embody the spirit of the AFLW's progress.
Turrella's Libby Sadler helped create the five individually handcrafted football boots that embody the spirit of the AFLW's progress.

The men's AFL Grand Final might be done but with the AFLW's eighth season well and truly underway, Johnnie Walker as part of their partnership is working to provide a platform for the female voices of the game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.