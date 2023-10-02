The men's AFL Grand Final might be done but with the AFLW's eighth season well and truly underway, Johnnie Walker as part of their partnership is working to provide a platform for the female voices of the game.
NSW legend and Turrella local Libby Sadler, proudly participated in this campaign by gifting her boots to the rising stars of the game, to 'Keep Walking Boldly.'
Involved in the AFL for over 15 years, Libby has been a pivotal force in growing the game to where it is today, continuing to walk it further. Having led the establishment of the AFLW program at GWS, she now continues to advocate for women within her role at Sports NSW.
Libby joins other AFLW players where they created five individually handcrafted football boots that embody the spirit of progress. Crafted from boots worn by Libby and 20 other legacy players in the league's history, these new boots will be gifted to current athletes in the league, to symbolise the bold steps that have been and continue to be taken from one generation to the next.
The boots were presented to four rising players - GWS Giants player Chloe Dalton, Hawthorn's Emily Bates, Brisbane Lions Ally Anderson and Collingwood's Ashleigh Brazill.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.