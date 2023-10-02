Bayside's Summer Foreshore Program released

Blitzes on dangerous jet ski behaviour by NSW Water Police will be part of Bayside Council's Summer Foreshore Program.
The Bayside community has expressed broad concern about dangerous and anti-social jet ski behaviour on Botany Bay and the Georges River.
Residents are encouraged to report dangerous jet ski behaviour by its interactive hotspot map at www.bayside.nsw.gov.au.
Bayside Council encourages beachgoers /swimmers, jet ski users and all waterway users to refer to the Personal Watercraft Handbook A guide to the key PWC Rules and Requirements and TfNSW Boating Maps guide for navigational restrictions, to understand current restrictions and guidelines.
Boating maps clearly show navigational aids and restrictions, for example, boating maps will show that "beaching": is restricted in some areas and is permitted in other areas.
"Council is working closely with St George Police and the Water Police to keep our community safe," Bayside mayor Bill Saravinovski said.
"Our Summer Foreshore program will also encourage visitors to be safe, respect the environment and put their rubbish in the bin and leave only footprints."
"Water bottles, takeaway containers, plastic, and cigarette butts damage our marine life and environment."
This summer there will be more than 300 fixed and mobile bins spread over 8kms of foreshore, more scheduled waste services, and extra rangers on patrol.
Council's mechanical beach rake will also be in operation 7 days a week over summer to help keep the beach clean.
The popular Bayside Beach Buddies will also return to guide and help visitors to our foreshore.
The council has also created an interactive map to collect information on speeding and hooning.
