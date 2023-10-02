St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bayside's Summer Foreshore Program released

October 2 2023 - 1:00pm
"Council is working closely with St George Police and the Water Police to keep our community safe," Bayside mayor Bill Saravinovski said. Picture: John Veage
Blitzes on dangerous jet ski behaviour by NSW Water Police will be part of Bayside Council's Summer Foreshore Program.

