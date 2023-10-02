The 2023 Coles Little Athletics National High-Performance Camp was held at the Gold Coast Performance Centre, Runaway Bay on the Gold Coast from Sunday October 1 to October 4.
Sienna Latanis from the St George Little Athletics Centre - who takes part in Combined Events and finished first in the 2023 LANSW State Combined Event (U14s) - took part.
Based on individual performances at the recent 2023 Coles Australian Little Athletics Championships and State events, top-performing Little Athletics athletes born in 2009 from across Australia were invited to compete.
The camp was designed to offer athletes an opportunity to improve themselves, on the track, in recovery, preparation, psychology and a better understanding of the journey and process required to assist with their own development, in the high-performance pathway.
After Australia's best event medal haul at the recent World Athletics Championships the future is looking bright for young athletes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.