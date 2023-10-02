Bayside calls on government to expedite installation of noise cameras

Bayside Council will write to the to State Government to expedite the installation of noise activated cameras in the local government area following the accident where two boys lost their lives in Monterey in August.
The introduction of noise activated cameras is currently with the Environmental Protection Authority for technical assessment.
Bayside mayor Bill Saravinovski used a Mayoral Minute at the September 27 council meeting to reinforce Council commitment to tackling hooning, urging Council to write to the state government to expedite the installation of noise activated cameras.
"We express our deepest condolences to the families of the two boys who lost their lives when a speeding car veered off the road and crashed into a tree on The Grand Parade, Monterey on Friday, August 25," Councillor Saravinovski said.
"Combatting hooning in Bayside has been one our highest priorities for many years.The community has had enough of irresponsible people who threaten the safety of our streets and disturb the peace with unnecessary noise. Council's position has always been that this disruptive and law-breaking behaviour is totally unacceptable.
"We have further stepped up our efforts and have recently met with the Anti-Hooning Task Force to implement further deterrents aimed at keeping our community safe."
The Task Force recommended further closures on Bay Street be investigated.
The council also has a hooning map on its website where residents log hooning trouble spots that can be reported to the police.
Mobile cameras are already used on the Grand Parade and NSW Police have conducted several blitzes targeting hoons. Transport for NSW could soon have permanent speed cameras operating.
Bayside Council is already using cameras incorporating licence plate recognition technology to help curb car hooning.
The first static cameras with the ability to read and record the licence plate of a vehicle, capture illegal activity and anti-social behaviour were installed in Sandringham.
Dubbed 'hoon-cams' for their ability to help bring hoons to account, the cameras monitor anti-social behaviour including hooning and anyone defacing local businesses with graffiti.
The noise cameras record audio and video of noisy vehicles and use an advanced microphone to identify which vehicle is causing the noise and how loud it is.
The video and audio recording is then automatically sent to the camera operators for further action.
The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in London was the first council to use noise cameras.
