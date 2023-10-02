St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Bayside calls on government to expedite installation of noise cameras

JG
By Jim Gainsford
October 2 2023 - 4:00pm
The noise cameras record audio and video of noisy vehicles and use an advanced microphone to identify which vehicle is causing the noise and how loud it is. The video and audio recording is then automatically sent to the camera operators for further action.
Bayside Council will write to the to State Government to expedite the installation of noise activated cameras in the local government area following the accident where two boys lost their lives in Monterey in August.

Local News

