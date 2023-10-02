Its a 'snow go zone' for school classes as junior snowboarding champions now do homeschooling to chase their Olympic dreams.
Two Cronulla snowboarders, Juan, 13, and Airish George, 9 from the most unlikely of places, are shaping up to possibly follow in the tracks of Beijing silver medalist, Scotty James .
Juan and Airish are adopted - Juan from Columbia and Airish from the Philippines- but are turning heads as junior snowboarding champions, despite their home countries having no ski lifts.
The siblings, who split their time between Cronulla, in the summer and Jindabyne in the winter, now do homeschool through Euka Future Learning so they can chase their Olympic dreams as it allows more time for training without compromising their education.
Juan and Airish have competed in the United States, while Juan has been selected for Snow Australia's Emerging Talent Program - opportunities they simply couldn't take up if they were enrolled in mainstream schools.
