St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Limited Overs Cup next up

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated October 2 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutherlands Andrew Ritchie clean bowls Blacktown skipper Matthew Day with his first ball of the day at Glenn McGrath Oval on Saturday morning. Picture John Veage
Sutherlands Andrew Ritchie clean bowls Blacktown skipper Matthew Day with his first ball of the day at Glenn McGrath Oval on Saturday morning. Picture John Veage

The cricket season is in full swing and all Sutherland Cricket grade teams were in action last weekend as well as a return for the Sharks Metro cup competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.