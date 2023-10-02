The cricket season is in full swing and all Sutherland Cricket grade teams were in action last weekend as well as a return for the Sharks Metro cup competition.
First grade backed up at their Caringbah home on Saturday whilst grades 2-5 played the Manly club around the grounds with Metro Cup taking on Mosman at Tonkin Oval on Sunday.
After two tough losses last week, the Sharks were seeking vengeance against Blacktown-another team with out a win, with game 1 of their scheduled T20 double header starting at 9:00am at Glenn McGrath Oval.
The day couldn't have started any better for Sutho with young quick Will Straker opening the bowling from the southern end with five dot balls ending his first over for one run.
Andrew Ritchie running in from the north then showed his intent clean bowling the Blacktown skipper Matthew Day with his first ball of the day- leaving the score 1-for 1 in the second over.
Ritchie finished his morning four over tally with 2-26, Rhys Cattle chimed in with two wickets as well finishing with 2-31 leaving the visitors with 5 / 143 off the 20 overs with Blacktown's first drop batsman being hard to dislodge both scoring 40's.
In their reply Sutho openers Sam Konstas and Austin Waugh couldnt get started but Captain Tom Doyle sped up the attack with 36 off 30 balls before Callum Barton strode to the crease smashing a quick fire 62 off 36 and helping to set a winning total of 8 / 144 with three balls spare.
This left the Sharks at 1-3 in their T20's and they then had to face UNSW who had just come off a loss against Saints at Hurstville Oval.
Sutherland won the toss and elected to bat but it didnt go to plan with wickets tumbling and only Callum Barton making the 20's leaving the chase a manageable 10 / 109 off 19.3 overs.
The UNSW batsman already had their eyes in from game 1 and the openers both punished the Sutho attack with Captain Tom Scoble top scoring with 41- scoring the winning runs in 17.2 overs.
Sutherland didn't progress to the T20 preliminary finals finishing third in their pool and will now play Parramatta at home on Saturday October 07 in the first round of the limited overs cup.
