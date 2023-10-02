Cronulla Boardriders Club junior champion Kash Brown has been crowned the U16 winner at finals day of the 2023 Rip Curl Search at Merewether Beach, Newcastle on Sunday.
Brown was the only Surfing Sutherland Shire finalist but his clubmates Grace Gosby and Sonny Leong both made the semi finals of the prestigious junior event in their age divisions.
In the U16 girls NSW champion Gosby had the top score of a 7 but fell short by .03 and only needed a 3.43 to actually win.
A busy Brown dominated his final scoring two 8 plus rides and comboing the entire finals field.
The Rip Curl GromSearch series began as a single day event in 1999 and has developed into a world-wide series providing groms with the opportunity to surf and test their skills against the best junior talent in their country.
National Final competitors will be selected from the 2023 GromSearch events, with the top 3 competitors from each location guaranteed automatic entry.
