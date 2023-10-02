St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Kash is King

John Veage
By John Veage
October 2 2023 - 3:05pm
Kash Brown crowned king of the Groms at Newcastle.
Cronulla Boardriders Club junior champion Kash Brown has been crowned the U16 winner at finals day of the 2023 Rip Curl Search at Merewether Beach, Newcastle on Sunday.

