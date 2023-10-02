St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Awards accumulate for humble Sharks star

By John Veage
Updated October 2 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 3:07pm
With over 100 rookies taking the field for the first time this season Biddle won both the RLPA and Dally M NRLW Rookie of the Year Awards. Picture John Veage
Cronulla centre Annessa Biddle has claimed the 2023 Dally M NRLW Rookie of the Year Award after a superb debut season for the Sharks.

