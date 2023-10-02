Cronulla centre Annessa Biddle has claimed the 2023 Dally M NRLW Rookie of the Year Award after a superb debut season for the Sharks.
With over 100 rookies taking the field for the first time this season, Biddle earlier also beat out a strong list of candidates in being named the Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) NRLW Rookie of the Year for 2023.
Spotted by Sharks recruiters playing for the Otara Scorpions in the Auckland rugby league competition, Biddle began her NRLW career on the Sharks' edge before coach Tony Herman shifted the 21-year-old to right centre due to her strength and speed.
Biddle who is filling her trophy cabinet had also been named the Sharks NRLW Players Player, as well as the Rookie of the Year in what was her first season at the club. She began the year on the wing and finished in the centres, scoring two tries in the Sharks record-breaking win over the Eels.
Biddle took her game to new heights on Cronulla's right side and went on to score two tries, lay two assists and make 26 tackle breaks in her six games at centre.
The Kiwi rookie also finished second in the competition for post-contact metres (620), only 83 metres behind star Titans prop Shannon Mato at the end of the season.
The other finalists for Dally M rookie of the year were China Polata from the Cowboys and Rilee Jorgensen from the Titans.
Sharks captain Tiana Penitani, said she knew Annessa was going to be a special talent from the first few weeks of pre-season.
"She's such a hard worker and the most humble human," she said
