St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Leader readers have their say about issues and events in Sutherland Shire

Updated October 12 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 2:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Part of the 10,270 square metre property in Sutherland Road, Jannali. Picture by John Veage
Part of the 10,270 square metre property in Sutherland Road, Jannali. Picture by John Veage

Re Landcom's sale of a property at Jannali for $41,000 (Leader, October 4), the bushland should never have been sold by the public sector. With a C2 Environmental Conservation zoning, it should have remained in public ownership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.