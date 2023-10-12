Re Landcom's sale of a property at Jannali for $41,000 (Leader, October 4), the bushland should never have been sold by the public sector. With a C2 Environmental Conservation zoning, it should have remained in public ownership.
The paltry sale price likely does not even cover the costs of selling the land. Why would the state even bother selling it for that price? Why was the potential sale not publicised so the community could respond?
And as for future nature-driven uses, any self-respecting environmental organisation would prefer to leave it just as it is.
Rhonda Daniels, Sutherland
The NSW fire service attended the Market Day at Engadine last Saturday, 1st of October, a very hot and windy day.
They were there to talk about the services offered, including safety measures, fire fighting procedures, burning- off systems, and causes of fires, such as hot and windy days.
I asked one of the officers if he could provide a statement on the tasks and accountability of his position.
I expected a verbose mission statement on the challenges ahead, a job description (duties) and a job specification (qualifications required) and how more funding was required for the NSW Fire Service to complete the objectives contained in the legislation and the by-laws related thereto.
It has been said that brevity is the soul of wit. He satisfied every vital detail of that statement when he said with unbridled enthusiasm: "Putting wet on red".
Paul Hunt, Engadine
I'm as delighted as your correspondent was (27 September Opinion page) in her praise of the Council for planting a tree in memory of Queen Elizabeth l. But I was staggered by her comment that the Royal family were way ahead in their environmental endeavours.
The Royals may have cared for forests and gardens but treated the animals who lived in the greenery as target practice. Pheasants, rabbits, deer and sundry other animals were shot. But worst of all was their involvement in fox hunting, which Oscar Wilde described as "the pursuit by the ineffable of the inedible ".
Yes, the animals may be regarded as pests but there are more humane ways of dealing with pests than shooting them for fun.
On another topic, the United States is a long plane trip from Australia but no amount of distance can protect us from the human pathogen that is Donald Trump.
This soulless man lives a totally transactional life devoid of those emotions that make life worth living. And the problem for us: his complete ignorance of international relations.
So if Trump wins in 2024 expect harsh tariffs, abandonment of treaties and a rejection of America's role as an international peace keeper. Trump is worse than the threat of global warming and is all the more worrisome as his brand of danger could be frighteningly imminent.
Trevor Somerville, Illawong
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.