Call for expressions of interest for former Fisho's site

Bayside Council will conduct an expression of interest (EOI) campaign for the potential use of open space and facilities along the foreshore of Muddy Creek in Studdert Reserve, Kyeemagh.
Several parties have expressed an interest in using the public open space along the waterfront currently the site of the Bayside Community Recreation Club.
In June, the council called for a report on the future use of the site after Council officers meet with representatives of the club and Marine Rescue NSW.
Since then meetings have been held with three organisations interested in having a waterfront presence is Studdert Reserve with access to Muddy Creek.
The Community Garden and the Men's Shed operating in Studdert Reserve will maintain their presence at Studdert Reserve.
Discussions have been held with Marine Rescue NSW (MRNSW), a not-for-profit organisation that carried out over 3,500 rescues in the 2022/2023 financial year.
MRNSW's Botany/Port Hacking unit has been based at the Muddy Creek site for about 12 months in cooperation with the Bayside Community Recreation Club, after its previous base was not longer available.
The Bayside Community Recreation Club was established by members of the former "Fisho's Club" that existed on the site for several decades prior.
"A not-for-profit incorporated association, the BCRC currently exclusively occupies an area of Studdert Reserve with frontage to Muddy Creek over 100m long and a land area of about 1,500sqm with no approval or tenure from Council," a council report stated.
"The BCRC would like to retain gated access to the general area it currently occupies. The BCRC proposes that the wharf closest to Bestic Street be converted for use by the general public for kayak launching, and that MRNSW continues to be accommodated."
The third interested party is the Bayside Boating Association, a recently formed not-for-profit incorporated association run by a Board with a vision centred around promoting safety on the water around Muddy Creek and Botany Bay.
"The BBA would continue to provide access for people with moored boats and would like to engage with Council in terms of which of the other activities currently undertaken are acceptable on community land, including ongoing use of the boat launching ramp and slipway," the council report said.
"Priority of access would be given to Bayside residents and the BBA is open to share use of facilities with the community and other groups. The BBA proposes a joint arrangement with MRNSW and the SES.
"Given that there are several groups with an interest in being present in the location, it is recommended that a formal expression of interest campaign be undertaken so that all interested parties can make a submission on a 'level playing field' basis," the report said.
The EOI will go out for submissions for 28 days before coming back to council for consideration.
If responses to the EOI are not recommended to be followed up, the council will put forward alternate approaches as to how the site can be used.
While the council is the owner of the land subject to the EOI a separate approval would have to be required for any structure located over the water.
