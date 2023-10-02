St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Call for expressions of interest for former Fisho's site

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated October 3 2023 - 9:01am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A recent community day held by the Bayside Community Recreation Club at Muddy Creek.
A recent community day held by the Bayside Community Recreation Club at Muddy Creek.

Bayside Council will conduct an expression of interest (EOI) campaign for the potential use of open space and facilities along the foreshore of Muddy Creek in Studdert Reserve, Kyeemagh.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.