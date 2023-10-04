A total of 120 Lugarno residents concerned about the increased risk of fires affecting their suburb this summer gathered for a bushfire seminar recently.
Four speakers from NSW Fire and Rescue, Rural Fire Service, National Park & Wildlife Service and NSW Police were there to provide information about how each service plans for and responds to bushfires.
The seminar was organised by the Lugarno Progress Association, which organised the seminar as part of its community focus plan for 2023 to promote bushfire awareness following newsletter articles on Community Fire Units and reducing home hazards.
The event was organised with the assistance of Lugarno Public School and a community grant from Penshurst RSL Club.
The bushfire risk factor is high with soil moisture dropping in the past year, record high and low daily temperatures and El Nino.
Experts recommended helpful apps including Hazards Near Me, BoM, Emergency and myfireplan.com.au - all supportive digital resources to assist the community.
Firefighters spoke about how the next scheduled hazard reduction in the George River national park area from Alfords Point Bridge to Illawong is in 2024. It is not uncommon to only achieve 27 per cent of planned hazard reductions, as bird breeding season inhibits hazard reduction at the start of spring.
Residents expressed concern about parked boats and trailers at Lugarno, causing bottlenecks in the event of an evacuation and how this would be dealt with. A spokesman said they would be removed.
