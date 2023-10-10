Basketball will receive a big boost in a new Sutherland Shire Council leisure centres strategy at a time when a lack of facilities has kids turning to online e-games to satisfy their love for the sport.
Planning will begin on redeveloping Sutherland Leisure Centre and Sutherland Basketball Stadium into a combined facility, including an 8-10 court indoor sports stadium, more water play attractions, indoor programming and upgraded gym.
The project is expected to cost $80-$150 million, depending on the scale, and be carried out in 2026-27.
The leisure centres strategy, which includes investigating replacing the 25-metre, free Como pool with a water fun park, was unanimously adopted at the council's September meeting.
Sutherland Basketball Association representatives Tim Cavanagh and Opals star Lauren Nicholson, a shire resident who grew up playing in Sutherland Basketball Stadium, spoke before the vote, urging councillors to go ahead with the proposal
Mr Cavanagh said the present facilities did not meet the demand created by the rapid growth in the sport.
High school courts, which once provided opportunities for training and competition, were now "gated facilities, and are no longer available for the general public without much effort and cost", he said.
"This puts a massive amount of pressure on the local stadiums to house all players and age groups across all days of the week."
Mr Cavanagh said, "In most recent times, the direct by-product of having increased interest in the sport and not enough facilities to accommodate it, has resulted in games being made shorter and juniors having to play later into the evening just to fit everyone in, putting further and unnecessary pressure on family time.
"In some cases, where there simply isn't enough room to fit kids into teams.
"I've seen first-hand young boys and girls turning to basketball e-games online to satisfy their love for the sport. Certainly not an ideal outcome for growing bodies and minds."
Ms Nicholson, a shire resident who began playing at the Sutherland stadium at the age of four, said she had seen first-hand that basketball was one of the fastest growing sports in the country.
"This strategy will be a huge boost to local sporting organisations such as Sutherland Basketball and will place the shire as a leader in sporting facilities, not just in NSW but also nationally."
