Bayside libraries to be "community lounge rooms" of the future

By Jim Gainsford
October 3 2023 - 11:30am
Based on forecast population demand there is or will soon be an under supply of library floor-space in Bayside.
A review of Bayside libraries has identified the need to consolidate the council's library network and replace under-performing libraries with more modern multipurpose community hubs.

