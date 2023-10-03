Bayside libraries to be "community lounge rooms" of the future

A review of Bayside libraries has identified the need to consolidate the council's library network and replace under-performing libraries with more modern multipurpose community hubs.
This includes the Brighton library with the council to look at alternative sites and which is expected to be included in a multi-purpose community hub.
The council will look at alternative service models to provide library services including 24/7 access, pop-up libraries and book borrowing kiosks.
And it will extend library hours on weekdays and weekends where feasible to better meet the needs of workers and students.
These are outlined in Bayside Council's Library Strategy and Action Plan which was endorsed at the September 27 council meeting.
The council surveyed 1,300 library users in drafting the strategy which includes a three-year action plan to guide the future direction of the library service.
The council operates seven libraries providing 4,500 square-metres of library floorspace across the LGA.
Eastgardens and Rockdale Libraries are large flagship libraries co-located with the council customer service centres, while Arncliffe, Bexley North, Brighton-Le-Sands, Mascot and Sans Souci are smaller neighbourhood libraries.
"Most of our neighbourhood libraries are small and aging. In particular, Brighton-Le-Sands and Arncliffe Libraries are smaller than recommended minimum standards and are not fit-for-purpose to deliver library services," the council strategy stated.
"Based on current and forecast population demand there is or will soon be an under supply of library floor-space in all Bayside planning catchments, with the largest gap in Wolli Creek and Arncliffe."
Under the strategy the council will plan, seek opportunities to provide new modern library spaces within multipurpose community hubs, prioritising areas with significant forecast population growth and residents living in high density housing.
Two current opportunities being pursued include the Land and Housing Corporation development at Eden Street, Arncliffe and the redevelopment of Council's Boulevard carpark, Brighton-Le-Sands.
The Bayside population is forecast to grow by 31 per cent to 2036, with growth concentrated in and near strategic centres including Wolli Creek, Mascot, Eastgardens, Arncliffe and Rockdale.
"The majority of the growth in Bayside will be in apartments in areas such as Wolli Creek and Mascot. This will result in increased density in these areas and a need to plan for libraries that provide a space to connect outside of the home and public open space that functions as a "community lounge room" for residents living in apartments," the strategy stated.
"Between 2022 and 2036, the highest growth by numbers will be in residents aged 25-39 years old, indicating ongoing need for access to library services outside of work hours and on weekends."
Cr Heidi Lee Douglas asked for an update on what is happening with the Brighton-Le-Sands Library as it wasn't clear in the strategy what the actual plan is for the site.
General manager Meredith Wallace said the current building is the issue.
"What we have spoken about in very general terms is looking at alternative sites. It is part of the strategy to create a more modern library presence that is part of a community hub in Brighton," she said.
Cr Douglas asked that report be brought back to the relevant committee about options for the Brighton-Le-Sands Library as part of a community hub, and a communication plan for the future of the building be provided.
