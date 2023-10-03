Bayside nominates sites for Electric Vehicle charging stations trial

Bayside Council has nominated a number of sites across the local government area to be used for a trial of Electric Vehicle charging stations.
The council is working with company Intellihub to install pole-mounted electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at multiple locations within Bayside as part of a 12-month trial funded by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA).
The trial starts next month and will run for 12 months at no cost to the council.
Each location will have a single EV charger with a designated Electric Vehicle Charging Only parking space.
EV owners will pay to use via an app.
Council staff have been working with Intellihub to identify suitable locations within Bayside. A list of nine sites were proposed for the pole-mounted EV charging units to be installed:
1) 86-92 Arncliffe Street, Wolli Creek; 2) 4 Tupia Street, Botany; 3) 56 Denison Street, Hillsdale; 4) The Boulevard, Brighton-Le-Sands; 5) 73 King Street, Mascot; 6) 44/45 The Grand Parade, Brighton-Le-Sands; 7) 4 Richie Street, Sans Souci; 8) 36 Smith Street, Hillsdale; and 9) 64 Railway Street, Rockdale.
The council's traffic committee has reduced the number of sites to seven with some ruled out as not suitable including 44/45 The Grand Parade, Brighton-Le-Sands due to the high demand for parking in the area.
Each EV charging location will be a clearly marked parking bay labelled with the words 'EV Charging Only' and with the Council EV charging logo painted on the ground within the parking space
Should an EV not be charging, or another car be parked here, the driver could be fined.
Council staff will consult nearby properties regarding potential "electric powered vehicle charging parking only" bays to be installed at the proposed locations Arncliffe Street, Wolli Creek; The Boulevard, Brighton-Le-Sands, Richie Street, Sans Souci and Railway Street, Rockdale.
A report is to come back to the council's city services committee in October with the final list of locations including options for EV chargers in Council's carparks and CBD shopping centres.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.